Ahsan: Piling up arms useless sans country economic progress

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said the accumulation of weapons is useless unless the country is not economically strong.

Speaking to the media in Narowal, Punjab on Sunday, Iqbal stressed the need of an improved economy to battle competition in the region and world.

The Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) leader emphasised that if political instability causes the economy to crash – a burden of which investments may not survive.

Reminiscing the ruling party’s start of tenure, he said the world viewed Pakistan as a dangerous country few years earlier. “We were given charge of a miserable situation due to the corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari,” he claimed.

“Despite inheriting issues pertaining to terrorism and load-shedding, we cultivated a path to development for the country,” the minister said.

He also highlighted that CPEC had become a reality during the current tenure. “Pakistan is now being termed as a rising economy.”

Iqbal said that development projects worth billions of dollar were employed in the country as he reminded the nation that their vote held power to decide Pakistan’s future.

Urging masses to vote for the continuation of positive policies, the federal minster warned that the success achieved in the last five years will go in vain if there is a change in power.

He warned that the weakening of current government may prove to be a noose on the neck. Iqbal claimed that elements antagonistic to the country’s progress were hatching conspiracies against the PML-N.