Ahsan Mohsin, Minal Khan set temperature soaring with new loved-up pictures

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading showbiz couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s chemistry is one of the reason why their massive fan following has fallen head over the lovebirds.

The power couple is back in the news to steal the spotlight with their sizzling chemistry. Minal and Ahsan have often been the center of attention in light of their charisma and beauty.

Amassing millions of followers, the duo continues to delight feeds of fans and social media users. As fans gave anything to catch a glimpse of the couple together, the couple stunned fans with a PDA-filled photo that went quickly went viral.

The pictures posted by the two spread like wildfire, as they garnered thousands of reactions on Instagram. The seemingly candid snaps saw two sharing happy moments.

For the unversed, Minal was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Jalan, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown while Ahsan was seen in Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.