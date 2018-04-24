Ahsan lauds IIUI for promoting Islamic values

Staff Reporter

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has lauded the role on International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in promotion of Islamic values.

Speaking during a meeting with IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh here on Monday, he congratulated him for four years extension as President of the Varsity by Board of Trustees.

The Interior Minister praised the achievements and success of the University during the tenure of Dr. Al-Draiweesh and hoped that his leadership would double the pace of varsity progress.

The IIUI President thanked the Interior Minister for his visit to the university and felicitations. He apprised him of the university goals, latest achievements, especially in the field of dissemination of peace, moderation and tranquility.