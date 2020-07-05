Ahsan Khan makes a sweet link with a kid

An actor, a philanthropist and Government of Punjab’s Child Protection and Welfare Bureau’s Ambassador Ahsan Khan has always had a soft spot for children and he always appears to be the main face for children rights. Recently a mom tweeted a video about her kid Raiyan, where he gushes about how much he likes Ahsan Khan and his show “Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan” and that due to coronavirus he can’t meet his favorite superstar. Ahsan Khan reached out to the kid and had a Zoom meeting call with him and his mother, they had a very happy talk, Raiyan told Ahsan about his love for games, current load shedding situation and much more.

There is massive religious discrimination in Pakistan: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi has never been the one to mince words when it comes to speaking his mind. The actor has always spoken up on national and religious matters, and this time he talked about religious discrimination in Pakistan.

Hinting towards the current temple building issue, Hamza took to Twitter and shared his two cents.

“Pakistan is not an empire or a kingdom. We Muslims didn’t conquer Pakistan. We are a Muslim majority nation and state,” the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star wrote. “On 14th August 1947, everyone who resided in the boundary of Pakistan became an equal citizen.”

He went on to add, “No more hypocrisy, I admit that there is massive religious discrimination in Pakistan.”