Ahsan Iqbal urges SC to issue contempt notice against Musharraf

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said he wouldn’t consider the judiciary independent until the Supreme Court of Pakistan issues arrest orders for General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing a media conference, the Interior Minister said the former president committed the biggest contempt of court and the apex court should issue a contempt notice against him as it did in Nehal Hashmi’s case.

The top court had earlier awarded one-month prison term to PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi and disqualified him from holding public office for five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the constitution.

“I will admit the judiciary is free and sovereign once Musharraf summoned and sent to Adiyala Jail on similar charges,” he said.

He said the authority of courts wouldn’t be reinforced fully for serving contempt notices to ordinary political workers.

Appearing optimistic for upcoming elections, he said the PML-N government undertook countrywide public works and public will vote to the party for the development projects that have been initiated in last five years.

Earlier this week, the top court had issued contempt notices to two of the outspoken leaders of the ruling party; Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz.

Orignally published by NNI