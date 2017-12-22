Ahsan Iqbal urges opposition to cooperate with govt

THARPARKAR : Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged the opposition political parties on Friday to conduct politics that aims at cooperation amongst the fronts and is not about leg-pulling.

The federal minister paid a visit to a Tharparkar village and inaugurated a Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration plants.

While addressing a ceremony in this regard, Ahsan Iqbal said that prosperous future of Pakistan is linked with political stability in the country.

He criticised the opposition parties by rhetorically asking why there is a prevalent chaos in the country when General Elections 2018 are only few months away. He added that economic growth is linked with political stability.

The minister hoped that the incumbent government would be successful in making Pakistan an economic power through multiple development projects.

Interior minister urged the opposition parties to cooperate with the government for economic growth of Pakistan instead of agitational politics. Iqbal cited India when he complained of alleged unnecessary sit-ins and protests in Pakistan. He said that India has beaten Pakistan when it comes to economic growth.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is a sovereign state and independently devises her foreign policy.

He asserted that founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah had sided with Palestine as well in his stances. Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan wants regional peace.

