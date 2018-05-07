Ahsan Iqbal shifted to ICU after multiple surgeries

LAHORE : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Services Hospital in Lahore after undergoing two consecutive surgeries, on Monday.

Revealing the condition of the minister, Medical Superintendent of the Services Hospital, Dr Ameer, said Iqbal was in a stable condition but hastened to add that he will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

“The doctors have decided not to remove the bullet from Iqbal’s body as the procedure could create some complications,” said the medic.

He explained that the bullet had fractured an elbow joint of the minister before landing into his abdomen.

Ahsan Iqbal survived a botched assassination attempt on Sunday during a corner meeting in his constituency in Narowal.

A 22-year-old suspect identified as Abid had opened fire at the security czar from a distance of some 15 yards before being arrested by the law enforcers.

He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Narowal for first aid but was airlifted to the Services Hospital, Lahore, to undergo surgery.

Iqbal had enlisted the support and prayers of his well-wishers through his official Twitter handle.

