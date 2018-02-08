Ahsan Iqbal says India could be involved in attack on Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan has established a strong force of ten thousand personnel for protection of Chinese citizens but neighbouring country India which has undue apprehensions over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects may be involved in the killing of two Chinese men in Karachi.

The minister gave these remarks during an interview with BBC. He said Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev who is under arrest on charges of espionage has also admitted that there is an Indian spy network to sabotage the CPEC.

The two Chinese were in their car in an upmarket area on Monday when the attackers in another car opened fire on their vehicle, according to police, describing it as an apparent “targeted attack”.

He such incidents would not weaken friendship between Pakistan and China and in fact further strengthen it.

On a question regarding allegations of terror safe havens in Pakistan, the Minister quoted US as saying that forty five percent of Afghan territory is under control of extremists and there is no reason for them to have sanctuaries in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said the US Administration has hinted that economic aid to Pakistan will not be stopped. He said that different lobbies are working in US and want to introduce bills in US Congress of their own choice.

The US is using different war tactics in Afghanistan according to its new policy, he added.

“The geography of Pakistan and Afghanistan is the same and Pakistan is the only important and supportive country for the United States in peace efforts in Afghanistan .”

He rejected Afghanistan claim that the terrorists handed over by Pakistan were not Taliban but ordinary refugees.

About protest by Pakhtoons, Ahsan Iqbal said despite being out of the country, he spoke with the protesting people and assured them that Rao Anwar would be arrested. He said it was wrong to say that Rao Anwar was being given protection by any state institution or politician.

Orignally published by INP