Ahsan Iqbal says India behind recent terror attacks in Pakistan

LAHORE : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Pakistan will be among 20 large economies of the world by 2025.

Speaking to the media persons after inaugurating third China Agro Chemical summit in Lahore, he said if political obstacles were not created in the past four years, the country would have gone far ahead.

The PML-N devised an inclusive future line of action when it came to power in 2013, the minister said and added barely a day passed without any incident of terrorism before 2013 but now peace was restored. He said India is involved in the recent acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Iqbal said the country faced acute energy crisis, but the government after assuming power took initiatives to plug the shortfall and generated enough electricity, which was not even done in the 70 years.

He said Pakistan is an agrarian economy; therefore, there are immense prospects for entrepreneurship in this field.

He said today’s Pakistan is safer and more prosperous as compared to that of the past.

The minister said the government is taking all possible measures to restore complete peace in the country and anti-terror actions are yielding positive results.

The minister said efforts are also being made to strengthen democracy in the country adding that the elections will be held on time.

Later addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day Sustainable Development Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ahsan Iqbal said due to the prudent policies of the government the challenge of terrorism has been overcome and the country has been put on the track of progress and development. He said the menace of terrorism has been overcome and the remnants of terrorism are linked to cross-border activity from Afghanistan.

He said the Government focused on sustainable growth and laid down the roadmap for economic development under the Vision 2025. He said it is important that the economic growth is aligned with social equality and inclusiveness. He said we should set aside political differences and focus on economic revival.

The Minister said Pakistanis are a well equipped generation and collaboration between public and private sector is significant to confront the modern day challenges.

He said efforts for revival of economy and security of the country have been acknowledged internationally as Pakistan is being ranked among top economies by 2030.

Addressing Indian delegates present at the Conference Ahsan Iqbal said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project of connectivity, cooperation and prosperity and not a conspiracy or a security threat.

Earlier in his welcome note the Executive Director of SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, said the theme of Conference is ‘Seventy Years of Development: Way Forward’ under which we will try to measure the milestones achieved so far and ponder over future plan of action.

Orignally published by INP