Ahsan Iqbal says building largest sports complex was his only crime

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the only charge against him was that he had built Pakistan’s largest sports complex.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, he said it was extremely unfortunate that when 90 percent work on the Narowal Sports City Complex was complete, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government withheld the funds, thus turning the entire complex into ruins. “In fact, the damage done to this project is what is ‘culpable’,” the PML-N leader argued.

He challenged the government to prove a single penny of corruption against him. He said that all rules and regulations were followed before starting work on the project.

“Kartarpur Corridor was built at the cost of Rs17 billion, while the cabinet was giving its approval only now,” he said, and asked, “Is not it a discrepancy?” Ahsan regretted that he had remained imprisoned despite being innocent but nobody was holding those people accountable who bypassed the rules and regulations before launching their projects.

Mocking the slogan of ‘Dau nahi aik Pakistan’ (one and not two Pakistan), the PML-N leader said today there was no accountability of those sitting in the corridors of power. He slammed the government for what he said ‘destruction of the economy’.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan can collect funds, but cannot run a country,” he commented. He accused the Punjab government of plundering the province.

Ahsan claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government ran the country honestly.

“Now even the PTI leaders and workers drive their vehicles on the same motorways which we had built,” he boasted.

He said he and other members of his party were proud to have served Pakistan. Lashing out at the Punjab government, the PML-N leader said the situation had come to such a pass that even people from within the PTI were raising eyebrows.

“The level of your governance is that even for making people wear masks, you have to call in Pak Army, while when were in power, the same job was done by the civil departments,” he taunted.—INP