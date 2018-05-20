Ahsan Iqbal offers condolence with heirs of Col Sohail Shaheed

LAHORE : Interior Minister has said that Martyred Colonel, Sohail Abid was the son of the soil, who sacrificed his life for the defense of the motherland.

This he stated while offering condolence with the heirs of Shaheed Colonel, Sohail Abid in Lahore on Sunday. Ahsan Iqbal was accompanied by Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Interior said that the nation is proud of its armed forces, who are sacrificing their lives for the homeland.

On May 17, Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom during an operation in Balochistan, in which high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed.