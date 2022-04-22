Ahsan Iqbal invites Asad Umar to attend farewell meeting

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday, wrote a letter to the former minister for planning, Asad Umar, inviting him to attend a farewell meeting on a date and time of the latter’s convenience.

A copy of the letter was shared on the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal requested that he would like to be briefed on the important public development initiatives started by the previous government.

“I would like to be briefed on the development initiatives of greater public importance that your government had started and which should continue in [the] public interest,” the letter said.