Ahsan Iqbal expresses grief over youth killing from US vehicle

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of a young man after being hit by a United States embassy official’s SUV and said that the issue would be raised with the US ambassador.

In a message posted on Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal said that it was very tragic road incident involving US diplomat in which visibly traffic law was violated resulting in death of a Pakistani citizen.

He further said that in the tweet that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been asked to take up the matter with US Ambassador while a case has also been registered.

Yesterday, American Embassy’s car killed a man in Capital Islamabad.

According to the details, a man was killed after a US Embassy car collided with a motorcycle in the federal capital here on Saturday.

The US defense air attaché, who was driving the white Land Cruiser, hit the motorcyclists near Islamabad’s Daman-e-Koh vicinity, however the car has been shifted to the police station. A statement released by the US Embassy confirmed the accident. The embassy is in contact with the local authorities to probe into the incident, the statement added.

Orignally published by INP