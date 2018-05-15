Ahsan Iqbal discharged from hospital

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was discharged from Lahore’s Services Hospital on Monday.

Iqbal was shot at and injured during a corner meeting in Narowal’s Kanjrur tehsil on May 6.

He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal but was later airlifted to Services Hospital in Lahore where he has since been convalescing.

Police had arrested a 22-year-old man, who had confessed to opening fire on the minister due to the Khatm-i-Nubuwat issue.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Iqbal visited his mother’s grave at the Johar Town. Speaking to the media outside the hospital.