Ahsan Iqbal claims of rebellion within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

NAROWAL : Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has claimed of rebellion in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that senators belonging to the political party have told Imran Khan of voting in senate elections according to their will and not necessarily in party’s interest.

While talking to the media in Narowal, Iqbal claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan is stressing premature elections because senators of PTI have decided to vote on will in senate elections and not follow orders.

He asserted that Imran Khan is resorting to negative tactics to hinder democratic process in Pakistan. He warned that there are evidence of immoral and unethical acts from his personal life that he would go in hiding if brought to light.

The interior minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted results of fresh census that was carried out this year after some 19 years though Punjab has lost representative worth of nine seats and those of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces have increased.

Sixth census in Pakistan was announced by military and the government in a joint press conference in March earlier this year. If elections were to be conducted in accordance with 1998 census results, KP province would have five lesser seats and Balochistan three, Iqbal added.

Commenting on political crisis in Karachi, Iqbal said that proposed merger of MQMP and PSP was a ‘ventilator alliance’.

Orignally published by NNI