Ahsan Iqbal calls for evolving effective cyber-security system

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for taking prompt measures to evolve an effective cyber-security system, terming it ‘the most important’ for the country’s economic and defence sectors.

Presiding over a meeting on the Cyber Security System in Pakistan, he asked to utilize the skills of cyber security experts in the private sector from within the country and abroad.

He emphasized efficiently tackling the confronted cyber-security-related threats in collaboration with the corporate sector; academia and national-level experts, adding, “In the field of technology, our capacity and speed should be aligned with the global requirements,”

The planning minister said the government was initiating special programmes in the technology sector to meet ‘new challenges’ in the field of cyber security.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the ministry officials of all cadres for their excellent performance, reviving the tradition started in 1999 to encourage the employees for devoted work.

Addressing a certificate-distribution ceremony here, he said the incumbent government believed in acknowledging the services of employees on their excellent performance and accountability of all those who were not discharging their duties and fell in the category of ‘poor performers.’

The minister also directed to check the KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) of the employees working in all the sections of the ministry.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah while congratulating the certificates and cash-prize recipients said the ceremony was aimed at acknowledging the efforts of the officers who worked hard to render the result-oriented services.