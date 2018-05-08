Ahsan Iqbal attacker shows affiliation with TL

Punjab govt forms JIT to probe; Police arrest accomplice of suspect

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab government constituted on Monday a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal, was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal.

According to a notification by the provincial police department, DIG Investigation Waqas Nazeer will head the five-member JIT.

The JIT will include SSP Gujranwala Khalid Bashir Cheema, Counter Terrorism Team Gujranwala SP Faisal Gulzar Awan and one official each of the Intelligence Bureau and Inter Services Intelligence.

The Narowal district police officer had requested for the formation of a JIT in the case.

The suspect, Abid Hussain, who was caught by police immediately after the first shot, reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had bought the weapon used in the incident for Rs15,000.

An FIR, including terrorism charges, was registered at the Shah Gharib Police Station against the suspect.

Abid was produced before the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court Monday where his 10-day physical remand was approved.

SHO Shah Gharib Police Station has been suspended for providing inadequate security to the interior minister.

The man who was arrested following the assassination bid on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has made shocking claims during the initial interrogation.

A preliminary report sent by the deputy commissioner of Narowal to Punjab chief secretary revealed the attacker who fired shots at the minister has “showed his affiliation with Tahrik-e-Labbaik (TL)” a religio-political party led by Khadam Hussain Rizvi, who staged the violent protests against the government following amendment to Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Declaration in Election Act, 2017.

The agitation led to the ouster of then law minister Zahid Hamid, while it came to an end after the government and the TLP reached an agreement brokered by the army.

The report further said, “…lqbal finished his corner meeting at village Kanjroor at about 6:00 pm Sunday evening when a man took advantage of the rush gathered around the minister and fired a bullet with 30 bore pistol which passed his right arm and went straight into groin area”.

It added, “The elite force incapacitated that person immediately barring him from further firing and arrested along with the weapon. The man identified himself as Abid Hussain by caste Guitar resident of Village Viram tehsil Sakargarh district Narowal”.

According to local media, the accused in his statement also revealed the reason behind the attack. The assailant said that he attacked the minister as he was angry over the statements given by the minister regarding amendments to the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat declaration.

Police have arrested another suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday.

Iqbal, who was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal, is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Services Hospital.

The police have already arrested the prime suspect in the case Abid Hussain, who is said to have shot at the interior minister from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in tehsil Kanjrur.

Abid’s accomplice Azeem, a resident of Mansoorpura, has also been arrested, according to police sources.

Sources said that Azeem and Abid Hussain had reached the crime riding a motorcycle. However, Azeem had managed to escape after the incident.

Abid, a resident of Narowal, was taken into custody after workers of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, standing near him, tackled him after he opened fire at Iqbal, according to Punjab Government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan. He further said the suspect was stopped from firing a second shot.

While confessing to his crime, Abid told police: “Ahsan Iqbal was my target. He belongs to my area. Iqbal was an easy target.” He accepted that he had bought the gun for Rs15,000 from a person in his area.

Abid’s sister had informed the media that she had no idea why he would do such a thing, adding that Abid had left the home without informing anyone of his plans. Moreover, SHO Shah Gharib police station has been suspended for providing inadequate security to the interior minister.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Services Hospital in Lahore after undergoing two consecutive surgeries, on Monday.

Medical Superintendent of the Services Hospital, Dr Ameer, said Iqbal was in a stable condition but he will be kept under observation for 24 hours. “The doctors have decided not to remove the bullet from Iqbal’s body as the procedure could create some complications,” said the medic.

He explained that the bullet had fractured an elbow joint of the minister before landing into his abdomen.