Ahsan inaugurates R&D block at NUML

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives inaugurated the Research & Development Block at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) and others also attended the ceremony.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that NUML is a bridge between Pakistani youth & international community through language learning, skill development and knowledge production.

He emphasized the need of providing higher education facilities for our youth. He showed his government’s commitment to increasing spending on infrastructure, knowledge production and institutional development.