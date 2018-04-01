Ahsan inaugurates Nadra Executive Passport Office

Salim Ahmed

Under the vision of “No Queue, No Wait” another project, with the cooperation of National Database And Registration Authority (Nadra) and Directorate Passport And Immigration, has been initiated for provision of Machine Readable Passport after transparent Computerized National Identity Card through One Window operation to the people.

According the Nadra’s spokesperson that with the view regarding the need of issuance of passport to the fast growing population of district Lahore, to put an end to the difficulties like the long queues of general public and the wait demanding patience and that of Agent Mafia, Under the repeated demand of the public first in Lahore and third in Nadra Punjab Lahore Region, One Window Executive Passport Office has been established has been established, whose inauguration was carried by Federal Minister of Interior Affairs Chaudhary Ahsan Iqbal in a special ceremony held at Sector XX DHA Phase-III Lahore on previous day.

Chairman Nadra Usman Yousaf Mubine, Director General Nadra Punjab, Syed Saqlain Abbas Bukhari and other Nadra’s officers and staff were also present at the occasion.

According to Narda’s spokesperson in connection to the elimination of hurdles lying in fast and immediate provision of Passport at public doorstep, In Nadra Lahore Region established third Executive Passport Office Lahore Applicant after receiving token from Quematic Machine, In a calm air-conditioned, peaceful environment, after submitting Passport Fee at Bank Counter available in the same center, at Six Counters under One Window Operation after Photo, finger Print and Data Entry within 5 to 7 days against payment of Rs. 6000/- (Normal Fee) and Rs. 8000/- (Urgent Fee) will be able to obtain New Machine Readable National Passport. This center has the capacity of managing 200 Token in a day. Furthermore facility of Mineral Water and Furnished Wash Room has also been provided in the Center. Be it known that recently established 2 Executive One Window Passport Offices in Sialkot and Gujranwala are working successfully.