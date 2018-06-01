Ahsan inaugurates modern facilitation center

Minister for Interior Professor Dr Ahsan Iqbal Thursday inaugurated the modern facilitation center here at sector F-6/1 from where vehicles, driving licenses as well as other police verification reports and the copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged at police stations can be obtained. Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durraini, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The citizens can get various services through one window system which include lodging the particulars of tenants, domestic servants and FIRs of violence incidents against women and children and observing record of visitors at guest houses through Hotel Eye System.

The minister, on the occasion, congratulated the citizens of Islamabad for getting such services and lauded the efforts of IGP Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri for making this facilitation center operational.

He said several steps have been taken to make Islamabad police as a model police force which included organizing leadership programmes for Station House Officers, setting up seven model police stations with best possible services for citizens and allocation of funds in budget for converting another seven police stations into model police stations.

To a question, the minister hoped for timely elections in the country and said delay in elections would create uncertain situation which will be harmful for the economy of the country and external elements will try to create unrest in the country.

He said it is the responsibility of the politicians to avoid hatred and disrespect for others in the election campaign. “Our enemy wants failure of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and we all would have to foil such nefarious designs,” he added.

The minister said encouragement was made to the hard working police officials in Islamabad police force and award for SHO of the Month or Policeman of the Month was introduced.—APP

Related