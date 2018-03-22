Ahsan foresees linkages with CARS in CPEC

Pakistan, Central Asia offer opportunities to each other: Tehmina

Mohammad Arshad / Zahid Chaudhry

Islamabad

Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said Pakistan is moving towards geo-economics for connectivity with Central Asia. Pakistan is working hard to become one of the 25 biggest economies of the world with increased per capita income and GDP growth, development, and prosperity.

He further said that Pakistan was uniquely located at the intersection of three regions South Asia, China and Central Asia. 21st century is the century if geo-economics and Pakistan’s vision 2025, seeks to place the country in the orbit of geo-economics of the Asian region. Asia would contribute 52% to the GDP of the global world. This will create opportunities for global economy for growth and investment.

While addressing the inaugural session of conference on “Pakistan: A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics” here Minister said that Pakistan and Central Asia shared a very common cultural and political history. In the present time the bond with the central Asian countries is becoming stronger. We are living in the age of connectivity and network.

This is an age where we need to explore the opportunity for connectivity and progress. In our region we have a lot of investment prospects and opportunities

The aim and focus of the conference was to facilitate the collective exploration of various opportunities and commonalities that can become the foundation for multilateral regional initiatives, which in turn will lead to strong connectivity and diplomatic relations as well as security and economic stability in the region.

National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua spoke on the topic “Prospects of Multilateral Security Cooperation for Multi Dimension Security Issues in the Region” and said that today we have come together to collectively carve a way forward for future. Pakistan and Central Asian region has cultural and historical commonalities and Pakistan can become massive trade corridor for CARs. Pakistan intends to have deepened relations with Central Asia. He stated that the biggest challenge for this region is that the great power rivalries i.e. Russia and China are being aggravated in this region. Afghanistan in the future will be used to checkmate the Central Asian Republics.

This is the biggest common challenge that we have to correct and come together to resolve this common threat. He further stated that to end the suffering of Afghanistan and its people, let’s all seek closure of conflict instead of winning it. Pakistan provides biggest bridge and connectivity to the world. Pakistan and its relationship with Central Asia is a part of Devine management

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua spoke on the topic “Addressing Geo-Political Challenges to Enhance Regional Integration” and said that the Afghan War had negative impacts on the entire region as apart from bringing drugs and weapons, it also fueled extremism and terrorism. Pakistan faced the brunt of instability in Afghanistan; therefore, it wanted a peaceful Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan was land of opportunity for Central Asia and other adjoining regions. She said new era of regional integration had begun, adding having 25-year old diplomatic relations, Pakistan and the Central Asian Countries shared common culture and history. Tehmina Janjua termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a hope for the region. Turning to geo-political situation saying , emerging multipolar World was a reality.

Secretary National Security Division Syed Iftikhar Hussain Babar spoke on the topic “Pakistan: A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics” and proposed that increased frequency in visits of trade and business delegations, frequent holding of investment & business, conferences, relaxation in visa formalities, incentives and attractive packages for investments, relaxation in tariffs and taxes in Pakistan and the CARs, start of direct flights, increase in educational, cultural and media exchanges between Pakistan and Central Asia.

Former Federal Finance Minister and Presently Advisor to the Chairman, Silk Bank Shaukat Tarin- presented his speech on “Pakistan on Crossroads of Developing Socio Economic and Financial Relations with People of Central Asian Republics” and said that Pakistan had undergone a massive transformation since the early 1990s and can assist Central Asian Republics in achieving similar transformations. Of this transformation, he discussed three important aspects and bring in a fourth that is currently underway including Banking Sector Reforms, Public Sector Reforms, Worker Remittances and Special Economic Zones – Along CPEC.

Former Uzbek Vice Prime Minister Ikramov Adkham Ilkhamovich- presented his speech on “Reconnecting Central Asia with South Asia- A Road Towards Prosperity” and said that Uzbekistan was one of the top 10 economic reformers and integration into world economy is a priority for Uzbekistan. Furthermore, Uzbekistan has started process of joining into the World Trade Organization and simplification of cross border trading is crucial for Uzbekistan’s development. He proposed many industries in which Uzbekistan can collaborate with Pakistan including industries of Oil and Gas industry, chemical, pharmaceuticals, food industry, electronic industry and tourism.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Merdan Bayramdurdyyev spoke on the topic “Energy Connectivity and Hub of Transit Corridors” and said that the partnership between the two close regions; Pakistan and Central Asia will lead to economic development in many countries, especially Pakistan, which may turn into a transit trade hub. Turkmenistan, on the other side, is emerging as a gateway between the South and Central Asian nations and is working with Pakistan on developing economic and transit trade corridors.