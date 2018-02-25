Ahsan distributes 691 laptops among brilliant students

SIALKOT :Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Sunday distributed 691 laptops among brilliant students at Narowal Public School. Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed the need to ensure an easy access of every one to quality education. He said parents and teachers should focus on the character-building of their children and students, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way. Ahsan Iqbal said promotion of quality education was the top priority of the government. Being future of the nation students should be encouraged to get advanced education and knowledge and the government was also providing them maximum facilities for the purpose. The minister said for the first time in the country’s 70-year history, university campuses were being opened in every district. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had started many educational projects across the country, he added. He said five years back, foreign media had declared Pakistan a dangerous country and today it was ranked the fifth among the fast growing countries. Billions of dollars were being invested in the country under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added. Member of Provincial Assembly Rana Abdul Manan Khan, Narowal District Council Chairman Chaudhary Ahmed Iqbal, educationists and others also attended the ceremony.

Orignally published by APP