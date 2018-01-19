Ahsan condoles demise of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal has expressed grief and sorrow over demise of nuclear physicist and former Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad who breathed his last on Thursday.

Paying tribute to Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad for his services for the country, the Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The entire nation is praying and grieved over death of Dr.Ashfaq Ahmed, he said.

Orignally published by NNI