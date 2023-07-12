Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal briefed the Chinese companies on the latest steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate investment and stated that Phase II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was increasing the bilateral cooperation in industrial, infrastructure and information technology sectors.

The minister hosted a dinner for the Chinese Companies working in Pakistan on CPEC-related projects, in Beijing.

The dinner was organized as part of celebrations of the Decade of CPEC (2013-23) to acknowledge the contributions of Chinese enterprises and companies in Pakistan’s development through CPEC-related projects.

Addressing the participants, he also emphasized on business-to-business collaboration would be the hallmark of this phase of CPEC.

The minister also highlighted that the Government of Pakistan had formulated a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for the economic revival of the country. Prof Ahsan Iqbal encouraged Chinese enterprises and investors to explore more investment opportunities in Pakistan.