Ahsan, Bilawal pray for Imran’s recovery

Observer Report Islamabad

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party have prayed for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal prayed for the recovery of Imran Khan from Covid-19 and said that as leaders they should take precautions and wear a facemask to be the model of safety.

He further asked people to adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

In a message on a micro-blogging site, Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished a speedy recovery to the premier from Covid-19.