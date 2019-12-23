Ahsan arrested in sports complex corruption case Will be produced before court today for remand

SARWAR AWAN

RAWALPINDI Ahsan Iqbal, Senior PMLN leader and former interior minister, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Monday from the anti-corr u p t i o n watchdog’s Rawalpindi office where he had appeared to record his statement in the case regarding alleged corruption in N a r o w a l Sports City Project. Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and the Pakistan Sports Board for a sports city being established in Narowal, a multibillion project. According to a state ment, NAB also called in a team of doctors for the PML-N MNA’s medical assessment. Iqbal will be produced before an accountability court today, where NAB will seek his physical remand. NAB was investigating alleged embezzlement of government funds in the project. “An inquiry on the subject matter [Corruption in Pakistan Sports Board – Narowal Sports City] is under process at this Bureau. The Chairman NAB has issued Warrants of Arrest in respect of Ahsan lqbal Ch. S/o lqbal Ahmed Ch, Member National Assembly of Pakistan on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices,” read a NAB letter addressed to the National Assembly speaker “In pursuance of warrant of arrest issued by Chairman NAB, the accused Ahsan lqbal Ch has been arrested.” A n – other NAB letter, this one addressed to the executive director of the Federal Polyclinic in I s l a m a b a d , r e q u e s t e d the formation of a m e d i c a l board to examine Iqbal at the NAB Rawalpindi p r e m i s e s . NAB asked for the medical board to “ r e m a i n a v a i l a b l e with a dedicated ambulance till the presence of accused in NAB Rawalpindi”. The PML-N leader had said he had submitted documents related to his income and expenditures to Rawalpindi NAB. The opposition leader had already replied to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau in connection with the same case.He claimed that he had nothing to do with the case as the project had been launched in 2009 during the PPP government when he was not a federal minister