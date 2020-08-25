Ahsan appears a day earlier in case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Unlike other political leaders who often find excuses to skip court hearings, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in apparent haste, reached Islamabad accountability court a day earlier than he was asked to. Ahsan, who is also a former interior minister, faced an awkward situation on Tuesday when he was told by the court staff that his case, Narowal Sports Complex reference, was fixed for hearing on August 26. After realising his mistake, he returned home. Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought more time from the court to file reference against Iqbal. The court adjourned the hearing till August 26 after granting the additional time. During the hearing, the judge asked the NAB officials as to why the reference against Ahsan Iqbal was not filed.