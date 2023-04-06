Ahsan admires role of CPEC in China economic uplift

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that friendship and strategic partnership with China enjoyed broad political support in Pakistan and acknowledged the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC’s) role in promoting better understanding and deepening relations between the two countries.

In a meeting with the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao, Ahsan Iqbal specifically appreciated his personal contributions in cementing bilateral ties as a true friend of Pakistan.

The minister admired the role of CPEC in a peaceful rise and economic development in China.

Extending warm felicitations on the successful conclusion of the annual Two Sessions, the minister paid tribute to the vision of President Xi for launching initiatives like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) which were contributing in creating a peaceful and harmonious world.

Hailing CPEC as the shining example of BRI cooperation, Minister IDCPC appreciated the Planning Minister’s role in nurturing and developing CPEC in his current and earlier tenures. Both reaffirmed CPEC’s importance as the flagship project of BRI and decided to add further impetus to CPEC cooperation along with marking the completion of one decade as an important milestone.

Recalling the successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing in November 2022, the two sides agreed to work out modalities of IDCPC support for capacity-building through special training of Pakistani young political leaders and professionals, and experience sharing on CPC governance model for rural development, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, economic growth, use of technology, enhancement of exports and industrialization.

Ahsan Iqbal also extended an invitation to Minister IDCPC to visit Pakistan to continue the discussions and cooperation for deepening bilateral ties.