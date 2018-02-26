AHS contractor Shahid Shafiq handed over to NAB

Staff Reporter

A court in Lahore on Sunday handed over the chief executive officer of a private construction company to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a one-day physical remand.

Shahid Shafiq is accused of being involved in a controversial real estate deal, in collusion with high-ranking officials from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), which is reportedly worth Rs14 billion.

The anti-corruption watchdog had earlier arrested Ashiyana Housing Scheme (AHS) contractor Shahid Shafiq, who is a partner in the construction company Bismillah Engineering, based on the testimony of former director general (DG) LDA Ahad Khan Cheema.

NAB also defended the arrest of former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema in a notification issued to the press, rejecting accusations from the Government of Punjab that the accountability body bypassed existing laws and standard operating procedures when it took Cheema into custody last week for his alleged involvement in the AHS scam.

According to NAB, the Government of Punjab awarded the contract for the development of AHS to Casa Developers, in an agreement with the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), on January 20, 2015.

Former DG LDA misused his authority in the awarding of the contract, the notification alleges.

NAB contends that the project was given to Casa Developers as a joint venture, with a company named Sparco Construction awarded 9 per cent of the shares. However, Sparco was used as a front for Casa Developers in the deal, which is not allowed under the law.

According to NAB, 90 per cent of the shares in the joint venture were the property of Bismillah Engineering.

“Due to the collusion of Ahad Cheema, the contract was given to Casa Developers through a public-private partnership in March 2015. Cheema, through actions on the ground, misused his authority in the awarding of the contract,” the NAB notification says.