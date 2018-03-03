Ahmed Shuja Kidwai appointed CEO Al Baraka Bank

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ahmed Shuja Kidwai has been appointed as the new CEO of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) after the board of directors of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C (ABG) gave its go-ahead.

Kidwai took the helm of affairs on March 1st, 2018 and replaces Shafqaat Ahmed as the new CEO of Al Baraka Bank in Pakistan.

Chairman, Khalid Rashid Al Zayani, Al Baraka Islamic Bank-Bahrain lauded Shafqaat Ahmed’s invaluable services and leadership during his presidency which lasted 25 years.

According to Mr. Zayani, Mr. Ahmed was a true inspiration and towering figure of Islamic banking in Pakistan and had played a critical role in the growth of Al Baraka Bank operations in Pakistan at both businesses and branch network levels. Ahmed led the transformation of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) from one branch to a network of 200 branches in over 100 cities across the country.

President and Chief Executive of Al Baraka Bank Group and Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited, Adnan Ahmed Yousif said “While thanking Shafqaat and wishing him well in his future life, I am delighted to welcome Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

Kidwai has served Al Baraka Bank for over 22 years, starting from January 1996 and played a pivotal role in consolidating and establishing the banks position especially in Karachi.

Ahmed Shuja Kidwai has a diversified international banking experience of over forty years with an awesome track for business acumen, customer focused and employee centric style of management.

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited provides Islamic banking services to corporate, SME, and consumer sectors in Pakistan.