Ahmed Saya is the winner of prestigious Dedicated Teacher Award for 2019. He won this award for some special qualities for which his students voted vigorously for him. Saya is a dynamic personality and believes in character building of his students, no matter what they are and where they are. He extended his help and assistance to all his students beyond their scope of knowledge seeking and built a special aura of himself in eyes of his pupils who is always ready to facilitate and accommodate them regarding all sorts of issues.

A very rare quality possessed by teachers. This won him Number 1 position in the list of dedicated Teachers of the World. It is hoped that other teacher of our county will take Saya as a beacon of light and follow his path. Such attitude and devotion can only bring us out of quagmire of illiteracy.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp