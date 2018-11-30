Ahmed, pace setter in 1st Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

Lahore

Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club and a star of the national golf scene played an amazing first round of gross 70, to set the pace on the opening day of the inaugural Chairman WAPDA golf championship, here on Friday at the Defence Raya golf course.

In the face of intense challenge, offered by 79 other aspirants, this highly skilled young golfer was right on target from the word go and his opening regulation par on the first hole followed by a birdie on the second was an indicator of his unrelenting spirit and an urge to appear as an unbeatable amateur. As if that was not enough reflection of his intentions, Ahmed further went on to birdie the 5th and the 8th holes which can be attributed to tee shots of excellence and superb fairway hitting.

His putting too was champion like and impressive. Overall In this first round of the championship, he had four birdies on holes 2, 5, 8, 13 and twelve pars and two bogies. The effort fetched him a round of gross 70, two under par, which represents the best score of the day.

The leader of the first round may be satisfied with his own effort but from the competitive angle his nearest challengers are two more good players, Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club and Sulman Akhter of Lahore Gymkhana.They are bracketed at a score of gross 72.

Ghazanfar is a nationally ranked player and capable of making up the deficit of two strokes in the remaining two rounds.while Sulman Akhter seeks recognition of his enormous talent by performing to expectations of the pundits.

He is the son of a former leading golf professional and the coaching and hard work are fetching him dividends.

Another adept one in line is Ashiq Mehmood of Multan .His score for the first round was gross 73 and he also is on the look out for glory and honors in this WAPDA Championship.—APP

