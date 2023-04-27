Pakistan’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ahmed Mujtaba is full of confidence ahead of his next fight against Sage Northcutt on May 5th.

The two will clash in a Lightweight bout on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

While speaking to One Championship’s official website “The Wolverine” explained the reason behind his renewed confidence was his training at the legendary American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) which trained UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev among many other prominent fighters.

This is my second camp at AKA. My first I was training with Khabib, Islam [Makhachev], and other Russian guys. But this time due to Ramadan, Khabib couldn’t make it, he was quoted as saying by One Championship.

I learned a lot about grappling from him. He told me where I have to work more. He’s been very kind, and he’s like a big brother, he added.

Despite Khabib being absent from training, Ahmed still got plenty of training under legendary coaches Javier Mendez and Bob Cook and UFC legend Cain Velasquez.

The 30-year-old has overcome so many barriers in pursuing his dream but has firmly established himself as one of the most lethal Lightweights in the promotion.

His journey is remarkably similar to another fighter from Pakistan, Taimoor Khan.

Since making his debut in One Championship, Ahmed Mujtaba has gone to amass a win-loss record of 4-2 but a win over Sage Northcutt, who was once seen as the future of UFC will take his star into another stratosphere.