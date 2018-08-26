Ahmed Faraz remembered

Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz was remembered on his 10th death anniversary on Saturday (25 August). The real name of Ahmed Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah and he was born in Kohat on 12th January in 1931. He was awarded with numerous awards including Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz did his Masters in Urdu, Persian, and English literature and began his practical life from Radio Pakistan. Later he joined Peshawar University as lecturer, PTV news reported.

Ahmed Faraz died in Islamabad on August 25, 2008 and was laid to rest at main graveyard of Islamabad.—APP

