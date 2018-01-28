Ahmed Baig wins Qatar Open Amateur Golf C’ship

Karachi

Pakistan’s fast-rising golfer Ahmed Baig won the Qatar Open amateur Golf championship played in Doha Gulf Club on Saturday.

19-year-old Ahmed, who earlier won Pakistan’s edition of Faldo Challenge this month, emerged as the winner in the three-day championship, he played over 54 holes with a score of under 3.

The young golfer from Lahore couldn’t do well on day one where he played one-over-par after bogies in four holes which overshadowed his birdies on three holes.

On the second day of the championship, Ahmed made a big move when he shot two-under-par (70) to bring himself back in contention for the title with a birdy on holes 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th and 16th.

Ahmed looked comfortable on the third day as well and remained at-par on first 9 holes. However, a double bogey at 13th hole gave him a scare but he managed to finish as the leader with birdies on number 14th, 16th and 18th to keep his score to two-under.—Agencies