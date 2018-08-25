Ahmadi place of worship, set on fire in Faisalabad

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Thirty-one people were injured and an Ahmadi place of worship was damaged and set on fire following a verbal spat between two groups of youth in Faisalabad’s Ghaseet Pura RB-69 area on Thursday evening, area police said on Friday.

According to an FIR registered on behalf of the state by the Balochni police station — in the remits of which the incident took place — the dispute took place at 7:30pm between a group of youth belonging to the Ahmadi community residing in the area and another group from which one person’s motorcycle allegedly hit a chicken belonging to the former group.

A heated argument ensued which soon blew out of proportion, according to the police report, which further describes that slogans were raised, shots were fired, stones were pelted, and a nearby Ahmadi place of worship was damaged and set on fire — all in the presence of police officials — causing panic among the residents. Thirty-one people were injured as a result, including six belonging to the Ahmadi community.

Saleemuddin, a spokesperson of the Ahmadi community, told media that what began as a verbal altercation “was given a religious colour” and soon turned into a full-blown fight. A police vehicle on routine patrol received word from Rescue 15 about the fight. The situation was later diffused when the superintendent police (SP) and the district police officer (DPO) arrived at the scene and took control. No arrests were made and as many as 70-80 unknown people from either side are on the run, said the police report.

