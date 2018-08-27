Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Renowned lawyer and worker of the Pakistan Movement, Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passed away at age of 95-year after protracted illness in Lahore on Sunday.

The deceased was father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Senator Asif Kirmani. Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was a central leader of the Muslim League and associated with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he was a student leader. He began his political career as secretary of the Punjab Muslim Student Federation from 1943-47, during which time he was also jailed twice.

He was among those who popularized the Muslim League as a student leader in Punjab from 1940-47. He remained a member of the All India Muslim League Council (nominated from the students quota by Jinnah from 1945-48, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Council from 1948-88, West Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp