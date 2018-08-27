Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Renowned lawyer and worker of the Pakistan Movement, Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passed away at age of 95-year after protracted illness in Lahore on Sunday.
The deceased was father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Senator Asif Kirmani. Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was a central leader of the Muslim League and associated with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he was a student leader. He began his political career as secretary of the Punjab Muslim Student Federation from 1943-47, during which time he was also jailed twice.
He was among those who popularized the Muslim League as a student leader in Punjab from 1940-47. He remained a member of the All India Muslim League Council (nominated from the students quota by Jinnah from 1945-48, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Council from 1948-88, West Pakistan.

Post Views: 14

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top