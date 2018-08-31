AHL rising higher each year at CFA awards

Karachi

Arif Habib Limited has been awarded winner by CFA Society Pakistan in their 15th Excellence Awards in 2 categories namely, Best Corporate Finance House and Best Equity Research Analyst. Our Senior Research Analyst, Tahir Abbas, is recognized the Best Equity Research Analyst. These annual awards are considered the capital markets’ industry benchmarks and are based on a confidential poll surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including Banks, Asset Management Companies, DFIs and other financial Institutions. AHL is the only Stock broking and Investment banking firm which has been awarded winner by the CFA Society of Pakistan for last consecutive 4 years in the category of Best Corporate Finance House. Further, AHL has the distinction of being the winner in 2 categories in 2018. Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Ex-Governor, State Bank of Pakistan and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan, graced the occasion and presented the Awards to the winners.—PR

