AHK-NCRD to promote tourism through EPTTP in capital’s rural areas

Director General (DG) Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) Israr Mohammad Khan Friday said that the centre was initiating “Eradication of Poverty through Tourism and Tree Plantation” (EPTTP) programme in order to promote tourism in the rural areas of the federal capital.

Talking to APP, the DG AHKNCRD said that the centre was working on the project to linkup the massive tree plantation drive under Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan (CGP) with poverty elimination and tourism promotion.

“It is a one of its kind project that focuses on providing employment opportunities for rural people along with creating venues for tourism loving masses,” he said. He informed that initially the project was going to be initiated as a pilot project in the rural areas of the federal capital which would be later extended in the entire country. The survey for the project was being carried out in the areas of Kotli Sattian, Chattar Park, Murree and other rural areas in the vicinity to offer job opportunities to the local people and enable tourist excess to these areas for recreation and sightseeing.

Khan said that under this project the local residents would offer abode and food to tourists visiting their area and would charge money from them against these facilities, adding they would be made bound to give quality food and residence. However, the tourists would plant saplings in the rural areas visiting at the rural tourist sites whereas the saplings would be provided by the Forest Department which would give impetus to the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.—APP

