Ahil Eventics holds event

Karachi

Ahil Eventics Management Company organized an event for launch new Hollywood action packed movie “Avengers Infinity War” at Reha cinegold plex, Bahriya Town, event hosts renowned super model Hira Hussain. Chief Guest was CEO Bahriya Town, Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Hayat, Brigadier (Retd) Hassan Rafi, Director Sales and marketing Cinegold plex Cinema Sajid Ilyas and larger numbers of Karachiites also present.

Selling ten thousand record tickets for the last one month, with free tickets coupon also distributed from Suzuki Co. Bahriya Town Chief Executive Officer, Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Hayat, took out a draw-out coupon, which was handed over to a lucky girl named Ghana from Suzuki Islamabad.

Ghana said that she did not believe that the names came out in such a large number, and she got a new model of Suzuki’s beautiful car. Ahir Eventics Chief Executive, Zeeshan Shaikh said on this occasion Bahriya Town always organized the World Class event. Bahriya Town’s first priority to provide facilities to the public.—PR