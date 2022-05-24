Ahead of Azadi March, police raid houses of PTI leaders

Islamabad: Contrary to the claims of letting PTI conduct its long march peacefully toward the capital, the government in the centre and Punjab conducted late-night operations, raided the houses of multiple PTI leaders and arrested dozens of party workers.

The development came after Chairman PTI Imran Khan announced the date on Sunday for the long-anticipated march against the incumbent government.

In this regard, an important meeting took place at the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town, Lahore, which was also attended by the PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who joined the meeting from London through a video link.

According to PTI sources, around 73 workers were arrested during the crackdown. Police raided the houses of Hammad Azhar, PTI’s former information secretary Farrukh Javed, PTI MPA Sadia Sohail, Mehr Naeemullah Taj, Malik Ishtiaq and Yasir Gillani, Firdous Ashiq Awan, ex-provincial minister Chaudhry Ikhlaq, Tahir Hundli, Usman Dar, Rana Aftab, Kanwar Imran, Mian Zafar, etc.

“Fascist nature of PMLN”

Condemning the raids on PTI leaders’ houses, Chairman PTI Imran Khan termed the government’s tactics as a “brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab and Islamabad.

“I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic & fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation & push the country into a state of anarchy.”

Referring to marches and protests carried out by the opposition during his tenure as the premier, Imran Khan said he never used force against them, which is what makes democrats different from kleptocrats.

“Strongly condemn raids and arrest of PTI leaders. Fascist government showing its true colours. This will not stop patriotic Pakistanis from fighting for what they believe in. Shameful conduct of imported Govt and corrupt PM,” President PTI Punjab, Shafqat Mahmood tweeted.

“The result of all this is that the enthusiasm and passion of the workers and the people is even higher. The one I have been in contact with since last night is even more excited. Trembling, trembling imported government looks scared.”