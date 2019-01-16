AHC organizes first-class cricket coaching for underprivileged schoolgirls

Zubair Qureshi

Australian High Commission (AHC) has organized cricket coaching for schoolgirls of underprivileged areas and the players shortlisted during the coaching period will be offered opportunities to show their talent in the upcoming round to be held on Saturday.

In this regard, Acting High Commissioner Brek Batley and staff from the Australian High Commission visited underprivileged schools to watch the cricket coaching clinics, organised by the Australian High Commission with support from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Girls from four schools including Special Education School for Girls with Hearing Impairment H-9; Mashal Model School Bari Imam; Pakistan Sweet Homes H-9/4 and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1 Islamabad are attending a five-day coaching clinic, conducted by first class women cricketers in the lead-up to a competition.

The initiative is designed to empower girls and provide them with an opportunity to learn the value of teamwork and sportsmanship and to expand their horizons.

