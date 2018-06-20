Ahad, Shahid sent to jail on remand

Lahore

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday sent former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bismillah Engineering Shahid Shafiq to jail on a judicial remand in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case. NAB officials produced Cheema, the prime accused in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case, and Shafiq before the court on Tuesday amid tight security.

Accountability court judge Najamul Hasan was informed by NAB officials that Cheema was arrested on February 21 after the bureau detected illegalities.—INP