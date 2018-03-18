Ahad Cheema suspended from office

Observer Report

Lahore

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended Ahad Cheema, the prime suspect in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Society scam, from his official position for three months.

According to a notification, Cheema has been suspended for three months with effect from Feb 21, when he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.

Before his arrest, the former head of the Lahore Development Authority was serving the provincial government as head of two thermal companies. Cheema was arrested after discrepancies and alleged corruption worth billions were detected in a deal between the Punjab Land Development Company and Bismillah Engineering Services.

According to NAB, the former LDA chief allegedly misused his authority and with criminal intent prepared, processed, recommended and got approved a fraudulent and illegal request by awarding contract of the Rs14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Society project.