Agrisurge Innovation Challenge to digitize agri sector in Pakistan

Observer Report Islamabad

In collaboration with Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) and Ignite National Technology Fund, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations had launched an Agrisurge Innovation Challenge to jointly work for the acceleration of development of Pakistan’s agriculture sector using technology.

Subsequent to signing of the framework collaboration agreement between Ministry of IT and FAO, Agrisurge Innovation Challenge was launched in 2020.

The winners of the challenge were announced at a joint event held in Islamabad on Monday.

The event was attended by Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Federal Secretary IT & Telecom, CEO and officials from Ignite, MoITT, the UN agencies, development partners and winning teams of the challenge.

Under the Agrisurge Innovation Challenge, FAO in collaboration with Ignite called for innovative solutions that can boost agriculture in Pakistan, and can increase the resilience of food systems and help with the transformation of small farmers through 4th Industrial Wave (4IW) technologies.

Around 738 participants applied for the challenge and the selected teams submitted their working prototypes for evaluation.

The projects were evaluated by independent judges appointed by Ignite and FAO including local and international domain experts.

Smart Ecosystem for Bees ‘Silver Bees’ won the first cash prize for its solution to digitalize the ecosystem for beekeeping and honey farming, whereas Smart Poultry Farming ‘SmartFarms’ secured the 2nd cash prize for their IoT sensors-based solution to collect data using Arduino/Raspberry Pi.