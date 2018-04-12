The agriculture sector holds great significance for Pakistan since it is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and is contributing 25 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Unfortunately, the less importance to the agriculture sector in five-year plans declined its progress and posed a great challenge to the authorities. Indeed agriculture sector holds greater prospects of progress with good governance and political will.

The agriculture sector must be given top priority in the upcoming election which helps alleviate poverty, eradicates unemployment and fetches foreign exchange. Thus, construction of dams, protection of agriculture lands, exports of agricultural products and policies should be focused to improve the quality of agriculture sector. Prioritising agriculture will benefit the economy.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

Related