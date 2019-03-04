Agriculture promotion to resolve economic crisis: Akhtar Malik

Staff Reporter

Multan

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that agriculture sector promotion is vital for steering the country out of economic crisis.

The country has immense resources and the incumbent government is taking all possible steps to utilise these resources in an amicable way, he said at the two-day international conference.

The event, arranged by the Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Sunday, highlighted the impact of climatic changes on food security.

The minister said that the incumbent government had attached top priority to provision of the best quality food and nutrition to citizens.

The government is also taking measures against climatic changes and planting billions of trees. He urged researchers to work with dedication to serve the country.

On this occasion, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Chairman Food Science and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar and many other national and international researchers were also present.

