Agriculture: A neglected sector

Agriculture is backbone of our economy yet it is not getting the required attention. Neglecting this sector has resulted into a decrease in agriculture share in the GDP. Majority of our population is directly or indirectly related to this sector. It contributes about 24 % of gross domestic product (GDP) and account for half of employed labour force and is the largest source of foreign exchange earning. National development is impossible without improvement in agriculture sector. Our farmer and farm labour are directly affected by the policies related to agriculture. Our country cannot grow if it is does not take necessary measures to improve the condition of farmers. Financially strong farmers would be able to grow their business and contribute to the growth like Australia, India, Bangladesh and China. The government should take immediate action on priority basis to make meaningful reforms in agriculture sector. I am sure such futuristic reforms will prove to be milestone for the development of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD UZAIR LIAQUAT

Lahore

Related