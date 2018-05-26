Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Spokesman of Agriculture Department Punjab has said that Government of Punjab has established “Agriculture Fair Price Shops” at Ramazan/ Model bazars in terms of service delivery and reduction in prices of Agriculture Commodity where 17 items of daily edible items are available on subsidized rates. An amount of Rs.475 Million as subsidy has been sanctioned to all the Deputy Commissioners in Punjab for setting up Agriculture Fair Price shops for supply of 17-items at wholesale & subsidized rates in each Ramazan/ Model bazaar through 135 Market Committees in 36 districts of Punjab. Agriculture fair price shop has been established by Agriculture Department through market committees across the Punjab. Among these selected items, 11 items viz Potato, Onion, Tomato, Ladyfinger, Bitter gourd, Squash (Kaddu), Masoor Whole, Dal Masoor, Dal Mash, White Channa and Rice is being provided at whole sale rates and other 6 items viz. Dal Channa, Basin, Dates, Apple, Banana and Lemon is being provided at subsidized rates i.e., Rs. 20/ KG on DCs notified retail rates. The market committee’s staff is performing its entire activity under the supervision of DCs. One Agriculture has been established in one Ramazan/Model bazaars. Spokesman of Agriculture Department Punjab further said that separate counter has been established to facilitate female customers on each Agriculture Fair Price shop.