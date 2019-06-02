Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is agrarian in nature where 80 percent of the total population is rural, with agriculture as their major source of livelihoods. Agriculture contributes 22 percent to the provincial GDP and provides employment to 40 percent of the labor force. However, 31 percent of the provincial population continues to be food insecure with high rate of malnourishment. Furthermore, the tight global food market, volatile food prices, high prices of agriculture inputs, energy crises, increased rate of population growth, gap between supply and demand, poor purchasing power of consumers, water scarcity and drought, unprecedented natural disasters and crises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has had serious impact on farmers despite provincial government efforts, Official sources told on an other day.

Moreover, it was also told that cognizant of its increased responsibilities after 18th constitutional amendment, the provincial government and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Cooperatives is focused on devising a meaningful policies and strategies aimed at promoting synergies and complementarities, based on a pluralistic approach for managing the natural resources base of the province to achieve economic growth.

The growth in agriculture sector should also contribute to address the multiple economic challenges faced by the province by taking advantage of the unique and diverse agro-climatic conditions of the province which provides great potential for agriculture development.

The agriculture policy aims at tapping these opportunities. There are more than twenty different fruits and vegetables grown in the province with enormous growth potential in the development of high value crops such as horticulture crops and floriculture, as well as the development of livestock sector that includes dairy products and meat.

However, it was divulged that in order to achieve the vision of food security, poverty reduction and economic growth, the agriculture policy is focused on increasing provincial government reliance on its own resources, improving the Government’s capacity in terms of effectiveness and efficiency and future dialogues with donors, and multiplying efforts for resource mobilization with financing agencies. Further, it adopts a shift in approach from investing in infrastructure to socio-economic development of the province.